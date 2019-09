SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)- Members of the West Shreveport Neighborhood Alliance spent Thursday evening getting residents to sign a petition opposing a housing project to be built. A private housing development company named Rowanoak is looking to build a condo complex behind the Brookshire's near the intersection of Pines and Jefferson Paige Road. The private company is out of Jackson, MS.

The neighborhood group is opposed to the new housing idea because it isn't representative of the residents who live in West Shreveport. According to the spokesperson, the neighborhood would like to positive economic growth like restaurants, shops, and hotels in the community. " We need to have development out here that is representative our city and makes a good impression on our area," said West Shreveport Alliance Spokesperson Derrick L. Henderson.