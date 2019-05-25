Man shot, killed in Mooretown identified

A man was found shot multiple times in the 4100 block of Clover St. in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood Thursday afternoon. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man fatally wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Mooretown has been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the man who was found shot multiple times in the 4100 block of Clover St. just after 4 :20 p.m. was 55-year-old Darriel Woods.

Police say Woods was shot multiple times in the midsection. He was taken to LSU Oschner Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead around 4:50 p.m. The coroner’s office says an autopsy has been ordered.

Shreveport police say the investigation continues. So far, there is no word on any suspects.

