Mansfield Fire Department receives new fire equipment

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Last year, Mansfield Fire Chief LaTarsha Shelton and Fire Captain Bryan Ross proposed a proclamation to the DeSoto Parish Police Jury trying to get new gear. The former equipment was eight to ten years old. Some of the firefighters faced several challenges with the older equipment. “We had some people that couldn’t wear the boots. The boots were too small or too big. The gear didn’t fit properly,” said Fire Chief LaTarsha Shelton.

Police Juror Jeri Burrell pushed very hard to get the firefighters new equipment. “I was concerned about their safety. They needed the proper gear to protect our buildings,” said Burrell.

Last week, Mansfield Fire Department received new bunker gear and air packs. Ross is very happy with the new equipment. ” Recently, we had to work a fire. The gear did substantially well. It held up good,” said Captain Bryan Ross.

Although more upgrades are needed at the Mansfield Fire Department, Shelton is very appreciative to the city and police jury in providing the new equipment. “I can’t say how thankful we are! If it wasn’t for Mrs. Burrell, we wouldn’t have it,” said Chief Shelton.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.