Many Mayor and Police Chief respond after ballot issue put them at odds

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mayor and Police Chief of Many respond after a divisive ballot issue on Saturday.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal which would have allowed the mayor and city council to appoint city leaders like the police chief instead of allowing voters to elect them.

The mayor is looking into options to dissolve the police department and absorb it into the sheriff’s department to save one-million dollars. to be used for water and sewer upgrades.

“If we were able to merge the police department into the sheriff’s department who has the same responsibility to protect and serve the citizens of many we would be able to use that million dollars and not raise taxes or water rates. The choice will be yours,” said Ken Freeman, Mayor of Many.

“I’m proud of the people and how they stood up for their right to vote. I’m going to do what I’ve always done. I’m going to do what the people tell me. I work for the people,” said Roger Freeman, Police Chief of Many.

The mayor said they’re still exploring options on how to pay for upgrades.