Marinated Air Fried Buffalo Chicken Wings with Chef Gaye Sandoz

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tony Chachere’s Chef Gaye Sandoz joins us live in the studio to help us cook up the perfect game day meal.

Tony’s Big Game Favorite

Marinated Air Fried Buffalo Chicken Wings served with Tony’s Ranch Dressing



Start the New Year off right with Tony Chachere’s “New Year New You” recipe of air fried crispy marinated wings! Made with Tony’s no fat, no calorie marinade this will be a favorite!



2 lbs wings, separated

1 bottle Tony Chachere’s Creole Butter Injectable Marinade

Tony Chachere’s No Salt Seasoning or Bold Seasoning

Tony Chachere’s Ranch Salad Dressing



Preheat Air Fryer to 400 degrees. Inject wings with marinade. Pat outside dry. Season with Bold Seasoning. Place in air fryer and cook at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.



Serve with Ranch dressing and celery sticks.

Get the Free Tony Chacheres cookbook by calling 1-888-8CREOLE, that’s 1-888-827-3653.