Marshall ISD senior football player killed in wreck

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KETK) – A Marshall High school senior football player was killed when his truck struck a wild hog early Wednesday morning and crashed.

Hayden Blaylock, 17, was a member of Marshall FFA and the Maverick team.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on FM-1997 near CR-4008, about five miles north of Marshall. The preliminary crash report indicates Blalock was heading west on FM-1997 and struck a wild hog that was on the roadway. The vehicle went off the road to the right, where it struck a culvert at CR-4008 and rolled over several times.

The sheriff’s office says Blalock was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck. He died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

“Please join us as a community as we wrap our arms around Hayden’s family, friends and loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” the school district said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Grief counselors have been made available to the students and staff, along with members of the Marshall Ministerial Alliance.

