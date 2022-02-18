MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Marshall man died Thursday night while crossing the intersection of Garber and W. Grand Ave.

Police say the driver called 911 just after 6:30 p.m. when he struck 71-year-old Arturo Vega while driving westbound on W. Grand Ave in his pickup truck. When paramedics arrived they found Mr. Vega lying in the road, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they do not suspect impairment to be a factor and no charges have been filed.

The crash is still under investigation.