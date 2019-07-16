Marshall’s annual ‘Love Week’ kicks off with random acts of kindness

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Every year, Immanuel Baptist Church, heads up Love Week.

Four churches and four days of outreach to the community of Marshall.

“It’s just kind of a wonderful opportunity for us to kind of do a mission trip to Marshall is what we say,” Associate Pastor Jeremy Roberts said.

“A lot of times, when people go on mission trips, sometimes it’s only adults that can go, or if you have enough money to be able to take that trip, this allows the members in our community to be able to all come together, all families, all ages,” Patti Brady, a church member said.

The event takes place Monday through Thursday. And they aren’t just wearing love on their shirts, they’re spreading it to the entire Marshall community.

“Our goal is to touch as many people as we can in Marshall with the love of Christ, and so right now we’re here at Marshall ISD gym painting for them,” Katy Roberts, team leader for the Random Acts of Kindness group said.

“It shows that us as a church, we can help other people and we love and care for everybody,” Heidi Roberts, a youth volunteer said.

Day one included mowing yards, hand-delivering cookies, handwriting encouraging notes, packing up midday popcorn snacks for local businesses, delivering box fans to those in need, and visiting the local animal shelter.

But that’s not all.

“We have construction teams that are building ramps, wheelchair ramps for people, we have a special needs ministry team, a mission Marshall food team, if you can think of it, we’ve probably got a team out in Marshall doing that today,” Katy Roberts said.

And there’s three more days of blessings to come. Check out the church’s website HERE for more on LOVE WEEK.

