Marthaville man dead; found trapped under ATV, three days after last seen

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A 54-year-old Marthaville man who was last seen riding his all-terrian vehicle Saturday afternoon was found dead on a trail in West Natchitoches Parish near Marthaville early Tuesday evening.

Timmy Lopez was found dead off Preston Hayes Road by another trail rider who contacted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, the NPSO Communications Center received a 911 call from an individual requesting assistance. He reported that while riding on a trail off Preston Hayes, he discovered the body of a deceased male trapped under an ATV.

NPAO patrol deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #7 responded to the scene.

Sadly, after the agencies arrived the scene, they had to request the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary investigation revealed Lopez, of the 100 block of Cotton Road in Marthaville, was operating a 2006 Honda Rancher 350 ATV on a trail off of Preston Hayes Road, when he apparently hit a ravine.

That caused his ATV to roll down an embankment and Lopez was ejected. The ATV rolled over coming to a rest on top of Lopez causing fatal injuries.

Natchitoches Parish Deputy Assistant Coroner Steven Clanton pronounced Lopez dead at the scene.

Lopez was not wearing a helmet, and due to evidence collected at the scene, alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Although Lopez was last seen riding the ATV on Saturday afternoon July 6, he had not been reported missing to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7 assisted at the scene with their Argo, an amphibious all-terrain vehicle that can travel through rugged terrain and water.

