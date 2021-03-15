Mask-less spring break in Texas sparks concern among health officials

(NBC NEWS) — In Texas, it’s time for spring break on South Padre Island and for some it’s time to go mask free.

Gov. Greg Abbott repealed a statewide mask mandate and is allowing businesses to operate at full capacity.

Spring breakers are ready to party, but some local health officials are concerned about the mask-less crowds and what impact they could have on efforts to fight the pandemic.

Drew Burke, of San Antonio, said, “Yeah, I just feel like it’s time to move on with our lives and stuff and get back out there

An opinion apparently shared by Texas Governor Greg Abbott who’s dropped all business restrictions and the statewide mask mandate just in time for spring break.

Clayton’s Beach Bar Owner Clayton Brashear said, “The state is open up for business so that means we’re open for business. We’re trying to give the kids something to, you know, enjoy their spring break so they come back to the island.”

And they are coming back many aware but seemingly not that worried about COVID-19.

Student Mariah Ivey said, “I don’t know I mean if I’ve been exposed to it up until now. I feel like I’m still a healthy human being I don’t know that sounds so bad.”

Especially bad for local officials who see the lack of masks and social distancing at bars and on the beach and worry about what it could mean long-term.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said, “I hope that this doesn’t come back to create an influx of cases and a super spreader virus incidence.”

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.