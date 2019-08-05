Mayor and businesses get students ready for school

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Adrian Perkins is working with businesses to help Caddo students and teachers prepare for the upcoming school year.

Dollar Mania and Furniture Express donated uniforms and backpacks for 250 students at the ten elementary schools in Caddo Schools’ Transformation Zone.

Frost Insurance is giving $2,500 to teachers at each of those schools for classroom supplies.

Principals will select the students and teachers with the greatest needs to receive these donations. Parents will be contacted to pick up their vouchers.

