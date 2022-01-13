Mayor Chandler lays out his goals for Bossier City in 2022

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In 2022 Bossier City mayor Tommy Chandler has one issue he’s trying to address before all others.

“Well my first priority is to get me a police chief,” said Chandler.

With Shane McWilliams retiring earlier this month mayor Chandler says he is eager to find the most qualified candidates for the job.

“I’m in the works now with the civil service board here, and we’re working now to get the tests so we get our new police chief and get that started,” he said.

Chandler says he’s very pleased with the job done by substitute chief Chris Estes and hopes Estes scores well on the civil service exam.

Infrastructure and traffic flow remain a big priority for Chandler, especially along Airline Drive and in South Bossier.

“We talked with people with the Jimmy Davis bridge yesterday and with South Bossier people on the outlook of, and time wise, of the new Jimmy Davis bridge, and what to do with the old Jimmy Davis bridge,” said Chandler. “Then you got the toll bridge going in down south of Jimmy Davis. There’s going to be a lot of industry built down there.”

He says more small and mid-size businesses are buying into what the city’s East Bank offers.

“Got a lot of businesses coming to the East Bank,” he said. “Got a new fire station going down there. Got a Spine Institute. And there is some more eateries and some other venues coming down.”

He is also very excited about the amenities which await kids and families at the newly upgraded Tinsley Park.

“Coming next month, all the travel ball and all that is going to be happening at Tinsley,” he said. “You need to go out and see Tinsley Park. It is phenomenal. It is beautiful. That thing is going to be full everyday.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park is slated for the end of the month.

Chandler says his first year on the job brought some growing pains, but that’s behind him and city council.

“It’s just a bunch of people had different ideas. Trying to get on one page,” said Chandler. “We’re working together real well right now. And we’re seeing things as one now.”

Chandler says the Public Works Department has done a fine job cleaning up areas of the city, but work remains to be done.

He’s especially excited to see the changes coming to Louisiana Downs and getting Diamond Jacks casino back up and running.