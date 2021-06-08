Mayor Perkins announces new bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Adrian Perkins announces he’s bringing back the bond proposal.

He asked City Council to consider a new bond proposal during Tuesday’s meeting.

The mayor said between now and July 13 his administration and the council will hammer out the amount and details of the proposal. But it will resemble the previous bond proposal that failed to pass in 2019.

He said what’s different this time is the winter storm in February that showed how infrastructure improvements are desperately needed. Along with improving the Shreveport Police Department and cracking down on violent crime.

“We are out doing listening sessions with the community right now. We’re working alongside city council, but as I said before this has to be a collective effort between government and citizens to make sure we get what we need out of this bond. But it is unequivocal that we 100 percent need to invest in our city-public safety, infrastructure, technology, you name it,” Perkins said.

The council will vote on the bond proposal on July 13. It would then head to a ballot vote for the public to decide on November 13.