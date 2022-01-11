Mayor Perkins lays out his goals for Shreveport in 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “2022 our priorities remain the same with public safety being the number one priority,” said Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins.

Few would argue otherwise and Perkins says addressing the issue begins with officer retention. He says higher pay for the police force will help.

“We can retain better officers. We can recruit better officers,” he said in a Zoom interview with NBC 6 News on Monday. “And our goal for 2022 is to have 75 new officers on our police department to close the gap we are experiencing.”

Perkins hopes to utilize technology as well by expanding the city’s Real Time Crime Center. The city currently monitors 150 cameras. Perkins says he wants to see that number double.

He also wants to utilize technology to make sure city services are delivered efficiently.

“In this year we are going to be investing $3 million into helping bridge the digital divide,” he said.

One service the city will offer to help bridge the divide is the broadcasting of free Wi-Fi to areas where internet service is limited.

As for economic development?

“We’re looking forward to multiple announcements in the first quarter of this year that are not as big as Amazon, but still are going to provide quality jobs to this area,” said Perkins.

He says the city’s economic development team is also expanding grant writing and land management capabilities to maximize available state and federal money.

With bond issues addressing street repairs and water systems shot down by voters in December, Perkins says the city will have to address infrastructure prudently in 2022.

“We are going to continue to work within the bounds of our operating budget for roads and streets and our water system,” he said. “And we’ll be able to make incremental improvements there.”