McCurtain Co. body in river identified; concrete blocks tied to her body

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified a body found floating in the Red River.

Authorities said they’re now investigating a homicide after the discovery of Leiann Gaulden, 51, of Haworth, Okla. last week. On October 13, 2020, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office requested the OSBI assist with the investigation after two Texas Department of Transportation employees who were checking the Highway 259 bridge found the woman’s body floating east of the bridge.

Investigators said Gaulden had two concrete blocks tied to her body. A friend reported Gaulden missing to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office on October 9, 2020.

The Garvin Fire Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lake Patrol assisted with recovering Gaulden’s body. She has been sent to the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Tulsa for an autopsy.

The investigation by the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and the OSBI is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.