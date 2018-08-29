Measles cases on the rise

The CDC reports measles cases in 21 states including the four states region. While the number of cases may seem alarming. Experts say the situation isn't that dire.

The Centers For Disease Control reports more than 100 people have contracted measles this year."It's very important for us to survey and make sure we know who is coming to our area. If they're vaccinated, not vaccinated," said Dr. Matt Young, Texarkana Emergency Center.



Measles is an airborne virus spread through coughing and sneezing. You can get it by doing something as simple as touching a door knob.



"If your not vaccinated or under vaccinated meaning you have not had your whole series then if you

become exposed to measles then you have a 90 percent chance that you're going to get it," said Young.

Experts say not all people who have the virus display symptoms."You have about a 10 to 14 days where you go without any really symptoms. Waiting for the body to mount a response. Usually the response is dry cough, fever,runny eyes, maybe a soar throat. Then the rash appears," said Young.

The CDC says a total of seven people in Texas and Arkansas have the virus.Experts say that's typical. The numbers are similar to recent years."Prevention is the cure," said Young. Doctors say getting vaccinated is the key to not contracting the disease.



