Medical marijuana could be in Shreveport pharmacy next month

Hundreds of north Louisiana patients on a waiting list for medical marijuana, could have their prescriptions filled as early as next month.

Doug Boudreaux, the operator of Shreveport’s only approved pharmacy, anticipates the medicinal grade pot will be available to patients in mid-August.

This week LSU’s grower GB Sciences estimated it would have its first batch available to patients this summer.

Thursday, Southern University announced its medical marijuana grower planted its first crop. The school estimates, its medical marijuana planted by Ilera Holistic Healthcare, could be in pharmacies by the fall.

Disagreements with the state surrounding regulations slowed getting the product to shelves.

650 patients have already pre-registered for it in northwest Louisiana.