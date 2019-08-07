Medical marijuana pharmacy opens in Shreveport

Louisiana is the first deep south state to dispense medical marijuana on Tuesday, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to it.

Shreveport’s Hope Pharmacy is one of nine pharmacies licensed to dispense medical marijuana in the state. Patients are calling it a life changing opportunity.

Brittany Kirkendoll says, “I personally feel like it’s like a miracle from God, that they got this, like they’re finally legalizing marijuana in Louisiana.”

At the end of last month when the pharmacy got the green light from the state, pharmacist and co-owner Doug Boudreaux started calling patients like Kirkendoll.

“I didn’t even know what to do. Like over the counter medication don’t help.”

She was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease nine years ago.

“Just because I have a smile on my face doesn’t mean that I’m not in pain. I’m always in pain constantly.”

Like Kirkendoll, Dian Snowden was also on a waiting list for medical marijuana.

“It’s a great relief. People travel to Colorado and other states to get this medication, so it’s very important.”

She was the first patient seen at the pharmacy, Tuesday. Snowden says she has battled breast cancer twice along with lung cancer and she says medical marijuana will greatly change her quality of life.

“It creates a sense of well being rather than euphoria.”

The first product available to patients statewide are liquid drops. For a patient to receive medical marijuana they must have it recommended to them by a physician licensed in Louisiana and signed up with the Louisiana Board of Medical Examiners Medical Marijuana Program

Hope Pharmacy is open for patients by appointment only.