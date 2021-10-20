Medical students present summer research projects. Meet this week’s Standout Students:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Local students spent months working on research projects with real-world implications. They finally got to present their work and practice for their futures.

From curiosity, to gathering data, and finding possible solutions, the scientific process is robust at LSU Health School of Medicine where medical students present their summer research projects Tuesday afternoon.

“We have some projects that are in basic science, some laboratory projects. Other projects available to them seeing patients, reviewing patients information, and for the students they can choose what to focus on,” said Jane Sugar, MD, LSU School of Medicine and Co-Director Medical Student Research.

The students selected different areas to study including cancer.

“We look at how treatment outcomes differ in patients that travel for breast cancer surgery versus those who stay local,” said Deniz Gungor, 2nd year medical student.

To substance abuse trends of pregnant women in Northwest Louisiana.

“We found that in African-American and Caucasian populations, that cannabinoids and opioids were the most used. It could have a real impact with our emergency department protocols and also with our clinic protocols of how we address and treat drug screenings of pregnant woman,” said Carolina Choa, 2nd year medical student.

Along with prosthetic limbs and microprocessor knees.

“It’s looking at how micro-processing technology and prosthetic limbs has progressed and how this can affect amputations and how this could change the surgical outcomes and the decisions we make in surgery,” said Heidi Ventresca, 2nd year medical student.

The projects allows the students to think deeper about medicine and how it can help people.

“It’s extremely important for students who want to learn more about a specialty or a certain treatment or drug therapy. This allows them to get more hands-on experience outside of the classroom and textbooks,” said Crystal Morton, coordinator for Academic Affairs LSU Health.

Intelligent, young minds navigating medical science makes them our Standout Students.