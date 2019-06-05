Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $530 million. If you win, here’s what to do first

At Bodie’s Food, Fuel and Lottery store in Augusta, Ga., Monday afternoon October 22, 2018, Rufus O’Bryant writes down his lucky numbers for a chance at the estimated $1,600,000,000 Mega Millions jackpot. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

(NBC News) – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed higher yet again.

With no ticket matching all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, the top prize is now $530 million. It marks the seventh-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

If you are fortunate enough to win big in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, click here for some things that experts recommend doing right off the bat to protect your windfall.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.