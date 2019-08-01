City council member weighs in on selection of permanent SPD chief

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Adrian Perkins will consult a citizen advisory group before he makes his selection on the Shreveport Police Department’s permanent chief of police. Then the recommendation must be approved by city council.

Public safety chairman, Grayson Boucher shares what he’s interested in knowing about the candidates.

All of the applicants already work for SPD, so he wants to learn about their job performance, work history and training.

Boucher believes the civil service test will be a good indicator for determining if someone will be able to do the job, but he doesn’t believe the scores should be the only factor taken into account.

“I think that the morale has been somewhat low and I think that just knowing who their leader is going to be is going to raise that morale and then we can start doing the things that we need to do.”



Boucher believes naming a permanent chief will bring much needed stability to the department and be a catalyst for getting officers pay raises.