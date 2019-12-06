Mental health professionals train to treat PTSD in Texas

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A group of Texas mental health professionals are participating in training to treat people with post traumatic stress.

They’re getting certified in Accelerated Resolution Therapy, which is described as “an innovative and highly effective technique for treating PTSD, trauma, anxiety, phobias and other mental health conditions.”

The three-day training in Austin is one of four dozen trainings on this psychotherapy around the country this year.

The therapy uses a combination of relaxation and memory visualization to induce physical and emotional relief for PTSD in an average of four sessions.

“Initial research has shown ART to be as effective, quicker, easier to learn, and more cost-efficient,” researchers wrote.

According to research published last year in the National Institutes of Health U.S. National Library of Medicine, the therapy’s effectiveness compared to cognitive processing therapy was being studied among civilians, military veterans and active service members.

The therapy does not require clients to recount their memories of traumatic events, which could benefit military members, law enforcement officers, or medical professionals who are bound by non-disclosure agreements who are prohibited from discussing confidential details.

The therapy, which was established in 2008, has been recognized as an evidence-based therapy by the SAMHSA National Registry of Evidenced-Based Programs and Practices since 2015.

Other similar treatments include Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. The major differences between EMDR and ART is EMDR is content-oriented, while ART is procedural, ART focuses on visual imagery and emotional sensations, and ART narrows in on a fixed number of eye movements, while EMDR uses a variable number of eye movements.