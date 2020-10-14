Mentoring group for girls gets a redo with an anniversary conference with surprise celebrity guests

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mentoring group for young girls called Cupcakes and Conversations was hacked on zoom three weeks ago while hosting their one-year anniversary conference. Over the weekend, they were able to get a redo with help from a few special guests.

“When that bad stuff happened, it was like fuel for us. We’re like okay, whatever we do, we have to make this so much better,” said Melanie Albarado, Founder of Cupcakes and Conversations.

The one-year anniversary conference was hacked by unidentifiable men were spreading racial and sexual slurs to the young girls and their parents on zoom.

Three-weeks later, the co-founders of the mentoring group took a chance at re-creating the event.

“An unfortunate thing that happened turned out to be something so wonderful,” said Albarado.

Never imagining their conference would go the way it did.

“We’re excited to be here to share thoughts and love with yall we are so happy to see you,” said Chloe and Halle, Actress and Music Artists

Celebrity guests sharing life lessons with the young girls and building self esteem.

“Janelle Monae said to the girls was the importance of education. And she told them the importance of education, she was like regardless if i’m doing acting or if I’m doing music I need to be educated. I need to know my math, I need to know how to read because I have to read contracts and I have to be able to count my money and don’t depend on other people to do that for you,” said Albarado.

“Know your self worth, know that you are beautiful, know that someone may try to knock you done but your better than that and bigger than that and that whatever you want to do in life you can just do it,” said Ashley Robinson, Co-Founder of Cupcake and Conversations.

The celebrities ranged from Janelle Monae, Angela Rye, Hill Harper, Traci Ellis Ross, Tamron Hall, and Paul Stovall from Hamilton.

“They came through they absolutely just did it without hessitation, we were surprised because we didn’t ask for anything,” said Robinson.

The founders are excited for what’s to come in year two.

“Beyond anything else you know our main goal and our main focus is to make sure that we stay focused on helping the girls and that’s what we continue to do,” said Albarado.

And after the conference, the girls in the mentoring group were able to get surprise gifts from Traci Ellis Ross and Michele Obama.

