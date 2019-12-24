Miami Hurricanes and LA Tech football teams spend time with residents at Holy Angels

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miami Hurricanes and LA Tech Bulldogs stopped by Holy Angels Residential Facility Monday morning to spread a little cheer before the 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Day Bowl happening this Thursday.

Holy Angels is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to providing love, support and empowerment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Laurie Boswell is the CEO of the facility and greeted both teams who showed up at different times with an opening video on their mission for residents.

“As you know, perserverance builds character. You are touching shoulders with angels who know the same thing,” said Boswell.

The teams played different physical activities with residents like bowling and shooting basketball hoops. They also offered arts and crafts with a photo booth for pictures.

Safety for the the Miami Hurricanes, Amari Carter says that everyone else may not take the time to give to people with disabilities, but he’s happy to be able to help.

“Out of all things that we could be doing off this whole trip, the most important thing is to give this time back to them.”

Aaron Roberson is LA Tech’s defensive back for the team and is also from Shreveport. He says being back in his hometown for a good cause leaves him with a surreal feeling.

“Not too many people have the opportunity to do what we do, and a lot of people look up to us as role models and you know just giving back, seeing the smiles on people’s faces, I feel like that’s all you can do is just give back to the community.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.