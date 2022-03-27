SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It has been another gorgeous day across our area. A stationary front will continue to waver back-and-forth splitting the Ark La Tex. There will not be much to it at all with only slightly cooler temperatures in the northern parts of the area. Afternoon highs made it well into the 80s. We will continue to see a low-level flow off the Gulf of Mexico bringing in moisture for the area. However, we will stay rain-free. We will see high pressure off to our Northeast helping bring in even more abundant moisture. Suffice to say that we will have a juicy atmosphere as our next weather maker approaches by late tomorrow night to our west.

A few showers may develop by Tuesday night well ahead of the cold front to our west. The cold front will begin to move into the ArkLaTex during the morning of Wednesday. The big question is whether or not clouds and possible showers will settle our atmosphere ahead of the cold front. At this point do not count on that.

Tuesday Night Severe Threat

Wednesday Severe Threat

Another thing to watch for will be greatly strengthening winds and the mid-levels of the atmosphere. And remember winds at various levels from different directions can cause rotating storms. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the ArkLaTex at a Slight Risk for severe storms Wednesday. All modes of severe weather could be possible including tornadoes. This potential severe weather event will be monitored very closely, but things are not set in stone just yet. Nonetheless, do be prepared.

Wednesday potential rainfall totals

7 Day Forecast

The chance of appreciable rainfall with Wednesday’s storms looks promising. We could get anywhere from half an inch to an inch accumulation when all is said and done. Another plus will be temperatures behind the cold front much closer to seasonal norms. Other than mid-week, it looks like we will have another chance of thunderstorms as we move into the weekend. At this time, it appears that there should be no severe weather for next weekend.