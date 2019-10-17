Mild and dry conditions continue for the next couple of days and the latest on the tropics

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mid and high level clouds continue to blanket the ArkLaTex on this Thursday. The clouds will begin to decrease tonight into Friday. An upper trough of low pressure will move eastward and drive a tropical low into the Central and Eastern Gulf. Tonight, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than last night into the 40s and 50s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Plenty of sunshine will continue for Friday and Saturday. A weak disturbance will produce a few showers mainly along the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will warm into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Our next major weather system will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. SPC has outlined a Slight Risk for seeing strong to severe storms north of Interstate 20. However, if the line of showers and storms move through the region early Monday morning the severe weather risk may be lower. We will continue to fine turn the forecast.

A stronger cold front will arrive by the end of the work week either Thursday and Friday. A few 30s may be possible.

In the tropics, we have Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen in the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, it has a 90% of development in the next few days. If it become a tropical storm, it will be named Nestor! The tropical low will bring impacts possibly to Alabama, Florida, and the East Coast.

The next seven days
The next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

68° / 50°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 68° 50°

Friday

75° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 54°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 82° 64°

Sunday

85° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 70°

Monday

73° / 52°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 73° 52°

Tuesday

69° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 69° 50°

Wednesday

71° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 71° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

63°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

60°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

54°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

53°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
53°

53°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
53°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
52°

52°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

7 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
51°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss