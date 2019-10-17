Mild and dry conditions continue for the next couple of days and the latest on the tropics

Mid and high level clouds continue to blanket the ArkLaTex on this Thursday. The clouds will begin to decrease tonight into Friday. An upper trough of low pressure will move eastward and drive a tropical low into the Central and Eastern Gulf. Tonight, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than last night into the 40s and 50s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Plenty of sunshine will continue for Friday and Saturday. A weak disturbance will produce a few showers mainly along the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will warm into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Our next major weather system will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. SPC has outlined a Slight Risk for seeing strong to severe storms north of Interstate 20. However, if the line of showers and storms move through the region early Monday morning the severe weather risk may be lower. We will continue to fine turn the forecast.

A stronger cold front will arrive by the end of the work week either Thursday and Friday. A few 30s may be possible.

In the tropics, we have Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen in the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, it has a 90% of development in the next few days. If it become a tropical storm, it will be named Nestor! The tropical low will bring impacts possibly to Alabama, Florida, and the East Coast.

The next seven days

The next seven days in Texarkana

