SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Minden isn’t having any issues with their offense to start off the 2022 season. Opening the season at Doyline, the Crimson Tide scored 34 runs in a sweep.

Three days later, Minden scored 18 runs on their way to a dominating 18-2 win over Byrd.

The Tide wasted no time to get on the board with a five-run first inning, followed by a four-run second frame.

Minden moves to 3-0 on the season and will face reigning 4A champion North DeSoto on Tuesday, while the Lady Jackets are now 1-1 on the year and will host Simsboro on Thursday.