MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Donors turned out for a blood drive at Minden Medical Center Thursday for three men are badly injured Monday in an explosion and flash fire at a propane distribution site in Cotton Valley.

“I want to help make a difference,” said donor Katherine Mixon. “I don’t know any of the people who were injured, but in my heart, I just want to do my part and try and help any way I can. I’m not even from the Minden area or Webster Parish but I want to do what I can to help.”

Daniel Payne, Reagan Hardaway of Shonagloo, Chancey Hawk of Minden, and Daniel Payne of Minden were rushed to the burn care center at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport after the explosion and flash fire erupted while they were working to fill up a propane tank on a truck at an Aeropres site. More than 65% of Hardaway’s body was reportedly burned, Payne suffered second-degree burns on 40% of his body, and Hawk is also said to be in critical condition.

While the men are not being treated at Minden Medical Center, the hospital says the tragedy has affected members of the MMC family.

“When one of our own is hurting we all hurt and so whatever we can do to help we want to be there,” said Mandi Hart, with Minden Medical Center.

Hardaway’s sister is a nurse there who help train Mandi 14 years ago. Chancey Hawk’s family helps transport patients, and Daniel Payne’s dad has worked there for 24 years and his mom came there to treat COVID-19 patients.

“It’s fulfilling to do something like this. Daniel and I grew up together and he’s a really good friend of mine and we’re praying not only for him but for all three that were injured,” said Brittany Day, who donated blood.

As the blood donations flowed in so did the small-town love and support for one of their own.

You can continue to donate blood for these men and other patients in need at any LifeShare Blood Center in the ArkLaTex.

The Louisiana State Police are investigating the explosion.