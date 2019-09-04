Minden police officer fired by city council

MINDEN, LA. (KTAL/KMSS)- A Minden police officer was fired Tuesday night for using racial slurs on social media in 2012.

Shane Griffith has been fired after Minden city council went into executive session.

Shane has been on leave since earlier this year. His brother Shawn Griffith was fired by the same council on June 3rd this year.

Both brothers came under fire for social media posts that were discovered in May of this year.

A Minden city council member said former police officer Shawn Griffith and his brother Shane used the “N” word to describe African Americans, along with other racists slurs and derogatory racial stereotypes.