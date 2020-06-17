Minden residents start online petition to oust city council member for social media post

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some Minden residents say they need more racially-sensitive representation in city government.

A social media post by District E Councilwoman Pam Bloxom said African-Americans make up a small percentage of the U.S. population, “Do you realize African Americans in this country are a mere 15% of the total population?” she posted June 14. The Facebook post has since been taken down.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Minden’s population is actually 53 percent black, which has led som eresidents to start a petition on change.org calling for Bloxom’s removal from office. The petition has a goal of 1,000 signatures, with more than 800 of those collected by Tuesday evening.

The petition’s creator said he doesn’t live in Bloxom’s district, but says the city needs non-racist representation.

“I want her to do better at being more empathetic about the African-American community,” said Cary Stevens. “Because we do matter, and just because we might be a percentage in her eyes, I think that we do have a voice and we have something to say and we need to be recognized.”

NBC 6/FOX 33 reached out to Bloxom for comment regarding the petition, she provided this statement: