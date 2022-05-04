WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A student from Minden fights for her right to read.

Presley Wood is a 5th grader at E.S. Richardson Elementary School where she made her passion into a lobbying campaign seeing a need and filling it with meaningful words.

“I love reading and just like imagining all these different places whenever I read and i just wanted to share that with other people,” Wood said.

She lobbied her school to establish a reading club. So her peers can get together sharing their thoughts and predictions of what’s to come in the stories they’re reading together. The select students must maintain a 3.0 GPA to participate.

“They have to continue to read and continue to keep those goals up to stay in the reading club. So it’s not just a one and done. They have to actually earn the participation each month,” said Michelle Finley, Principal of E.S. Richardson.

Presley enlisted help from one of her teachers who says this young lady impresses with her intellect.

“She’s so passionate about reading so when she came to me with her plan and her vision it was just like this is a 5th grade student that wants to bring more reading into the school and her classroom,” said Carita Elkins, reading club sponsor.

E.S. Richardson said their curriculum values the lessons learned from storytelling and has a book vending machine. Now enhancing imagination and critical thinking skills thanks to the books and their advocate Presley.

“It just sounded fun,” Wood said.

Storytime with an avid reader Presley Wood is our Standout Student. The reading club also helps with their accelerated reading points too.