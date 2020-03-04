1  of  2
Live Now
Sanders projected winner in Colorado Continuing coverage of deadly Tennessee tornados

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn clinches Republican nomination, MJ Hegar leading Democrats

News

by: Kate Winkle

Posted: / Updated:
Your Local Election HQ Results

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY STATE

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Texas

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY COUNTY

Bowie County

Genoa County

Hempstead County

Howard County

Lafayette County

Little River

Marion County

Miller County

Panola County

Sevier County

Shelby County

Titus County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Sen. John Cornyn clinched his party’s nomination for U.S. Senator. Twelve Democrats are vying to go up against the incumbent.

Currently, MJ Hegar leads.

See the results of the District 10 Texas Democratic primary below:

See the results of the District 10 Texas Republican Primaries below:

A candidate must win more than 50% of the vote in the primary to avoid a runoff.

Cornyn has been Texas’ senator in Washington since 2002. Before that, he was the state’s attorney general.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories