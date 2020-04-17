MLK community will have a mobile testing site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mobile testing sites will be going into Caddo Parish neighborhoods starting next weekend. One of the federally qualified sites is the David Raines Community Health Center in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

David Raines is partnering with LSU Health Shreveport to offer a free drive-through testing day on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They need people to pre-register now.

“So we can get all the appropriate information before that date so we can facilitate the testing process,”said Willie White, CEO David Raines Community Health.

To get tested you need a test order from your primary care physician or you can register to become a patient at David Raines. You need to be showing symptoms.

“We’re following CDC guidelines. We would not be able to test people who have no symptoms at this point in time simply because the volume of people that might be and perhaps some limitations on the number of tests we could conduct at one point of time,” White said.

The Caddo Parish Commission allocated $375-thousand with a donation from a private citizen to get mobile testing into underserved neighborhoods and rural areas.

“We will be able to do a lot of testing in our inner cities and rural areas so we can make an informed decision as to how we contain COVID-19 and also reopen our economy. This is an opportunity to take those medical services directly to the community,” said Steve Jackson, Caddo Parish Commission District 3.

White encourages the community to reach out for care because David Raines can test you before the drive-through date.

“Anytime you’re an underserved community or access to health care is already limited and people may not have insurance coverage there’s always going to be the tendency to not be proactive in getting testing and getting services and so we would anticipate that this is no different,” White said.

Since the stay-at-home order began White said they are using Telehealth to connect patients to medical, dental, and behavioral health care.

The number to call for mobile testing at David Raines is 318-227-3354 which becomes active on Monday.

If you have symptoms now or need Telemedicine through David Raines call 318-841-6056.