SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We saw all the ingredients coming together today to produce rain and rumbles over a parched Ark La Tex. The rain will continue well into the night before decreasing. Wednesday lows will be rather chilly with upper 20s in SE Oklahoma and in the upper 30s in the SE parts of our area.

The sky will begin to clear as we go through Wednesday. High pressure will give us a dry trend for Wednesday night and Thursday. As the high-pressure shifts to the east, abundant moisture will move in from the Gulf of Mexico. A strong cold front will move through the Arklatex Thursday night into Friday. There is a very small chance of a wintry mix Friday morning in Northwest areas.

Then, basically, it will be a cold rain with afternoon highs in the low 40s northwest to low 60s southeast. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind the cold front. With high pressure in place by Friday night, Saturday morning lows will range from 20 Northwest to upper 20s Southeast, a frigid morning. However, Sunday will be much warmer. Our next cold front arrives with rain next Monday! Our roller coaster weather ride continues. https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/radar/