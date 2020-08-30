More than half Louisiana’s Hurricane-Laura-related deaths attributed to generators

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday verified two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 14.

A 57-year-old man in Calcasieu Parish died from a head injury after falling from a roof. Another resident in Calcasieu Parish died from carbon monoxide poisoning; LDH will provide additional details as it verifies them.

LDH now has verified 8 Hurricane Laura-related deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning—representing more than half of the total Laura-related deaths to date.

Below are details on the 14 deaths LDH has verified to date:

14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator

57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof

One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

Portable generators should never be used indoors. This includes in a garage, carport, basement, crawl space or other enclosed or partially enclosed area, even those with ventilation.

Gas-powered generators produce carbon monoxide which is odorless and colorless. Inhaling carbon monoxide can very quickly lead to full incapacitation or death.

Opening windows or doors or using fans will not prevent the build-up of carbon monoxide. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air immediately.

Generators should be placed outside, more than 20 feet away from the home, doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

The generator should be kept dry and should not be used in wet conditions.

