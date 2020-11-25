Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Severe Weather Outlook

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Morning thunderstorms will give away to sunshine Wednesday; Thanksgiving looks nice

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday’s cold front will quickly move through the region in the morning. Some of the thunderstorms will produce some gusty winds. High pressure will begin to clear the clouds around. For the afternoon, I am expecting lots of sunshine and temperatures will warm back into the 60s and 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest. Wednesday evening, temperatures will drop into the 40s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Thanksgiving is looking really nice. Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine and highs will make it into the 60s and 70s. Clouds will begin to increase Thursday evening. The next upper-level feature will arrive on Friday. Unfortunately, we will see showers and storms for Black Friday shopping and for the weekend. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side. The front will drop temperatures into the 50s for the weekend too.

Through Sunday, you can expect rainfall totals between 2-3 inches south of Interstate 20. For the northern sections of the ArkLaTex, rainfall totals should remain less than an inch. We could see heavier totals to the south of Interstate 20. Most of the heavy rain will fall this weekend. As we head into next week, high pressure and sunshine will return. Highs will drop into the 50s and lows in the 30s. A cold start for the first week of December.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss