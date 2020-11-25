Morning thunderstorms will give away to sunshine Wednesday; Thanksgiving looks nice

Wednesday’s cold front will quickly move through the region in the morning. Some of the thunderstorms will produce some gusty winds. High pressure will begin to clear the clouds around. For the afternoon, I am expecting lots of sunshine and temperatures will warm back into the 60s and 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest. Wednesday evening, temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Thanksgiving is looking really nice. Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine and highs will make it into the 60s and 70s. Clouds will begin to increase Thursday evening. The next upper-level feature will arrive on Friday. Unfortunately, we will see showers and storms for Black Friday shopping and for the weekend. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side. The front will drop temperatures into the 50s for the weekend too.

Through Sunday, you can expect rainfall totals between 2-3 inches south of Interstate 20. For the northern sections of the ArkLaTex, rainfall totals should remain less than an inch. We could see heavier totals to the south of Interstate 20. Most of the heavy rain will fall this weekend. As we head into next week, high pressure and sunshine will return. Highs will drop into the 50s and lows in the 30s. A cold start for the first week of December.