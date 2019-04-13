Mother and daughter killed in overnight fire

UPDATE: A Louisiana coroner says carbon monoxide poisoning killed a mother and daughter who were found dead after an apartment fire.



The Advocate reports that the East Baton Rouge coroner, Dr. Beau Clark, identified the victims as 34-year-old Dominique Holden and 8-year-old Iyona Holden. Flames engulfed their apartment in Baker overnight between Friday and Saturday.



The fire was discovered when a man believed to be Dominique Holden’s husband and Iyona Holden’s father came home from working a night shift.

ORIGINAL STORY

State Fire Marshal deputies have determined an overnight, double-fatality fire in Baker was accidental.



Just before 6:30 a.m., the Brownsville Fire Department responded to a fire call at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Baker Boulevard in Baker.



Upon arrival, firefighters found one affected unit with the fire already extinguished. The 34-year-old female resident was discovered deceased in the apartment’s dining room, while her 8-year-old daughter was found deceased in the apartment’s living room.



After assessing the scene, which included viewing surveillance video inside the unit, investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen when unattended cooking materials were left on the activated stove.



There were no smoke alarms located in the apartment.



Official identification of the victims and preliminary causes of death are pending with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office