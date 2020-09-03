Mother of two Shreveport shooting victims speaks out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport mother of two is calling for an end to the gun violence in the city after her son was killed last fall, and daughter targeted by a drive-by shooting last week.

Felicia Hinton’s son and daughter were always close.

“I always used to say I wanted twins, and they’re only like a year and a half apart,” she said. “So, they were so close, it’s like I got my twins.”

But last fall, gunfire tore the tight-knit family apart.

“He was sitting on the floor eating Pizza Rolls,” Hinton said. “Laughing, joking just like he always did. And next thing you know, I get a phone call that he’s been shot.”

Her son Dayton later died at the hospital.

Hinton said police arrested the suspect in her son’s shooting.

But, less than a year later, the unthinkable happened again.

“I get a phone call that my daughter’s been shot,” Hinton said.

On Friday, August 28, Hinton said she had just finished visiting with the district attorney’s office about her son’s case, when she heard the news about her daughter.

“I was just complaining about how all fo these random shootings are going around and they need stricter sentences,” she said.

But, just days before her 21st birthday, her daughter Aalicia was driving with friends and waiting at the stoplight at West 70th Street and Jewella.

“They said that the driver flashed a handgun and the next thing you know, the light turned green,” she said. “My daughter is driving off and all they hear is gunshots.”

Aalicia, who is six months pregnant, was shot in the upper chest.

“It went in one side and came out the other side,” Hinton said. “She didn’t even know she was hit, she just felt like a pressure in her chest.”

Hinton said her daughter doesn’t know who fired at them and describes the vehicle the shooters were in as a late 2000s-model silver Nissan Altima or Sentra.

“You pull up to a female and then she turns out to be six months pregnant, and you just open fire like it’s nothing,” she said. “Like, you know, life is a joke.”

She hopes someone has seen the vehicle or knows who pulled the trigger.

“If you don’t speak up, this could be your family member that this happens to,” Hinton said.

Shreveport Police Department said there are no updates in the drive-by shooting investigation.

