SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Shreveport Police tell NBC6/FOX33 that around 7:14 pm a group of motorcyclists were traveling north on Hearn when a black Chrysler 300 with tented windows turning onto I-20 Eastbound clipped one of the motorcycles sending it airborne.

The car then took off at a high rate of speed headed towards Bossier City.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Ochsner Health with life-threatening injuries. Police continue to search for the car.