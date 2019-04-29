Mount Pleasant voters looking into liquor sales

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Mount Pleasant are considering whether to allow liquor sales in the city.

Currently, beer, wine and liquor by the drink in restaurants are available for purchase inside city limits. This proposal would allow for all alcoholic beverages to be sold for off-premises consumption.

City leaders said convenience is a factor in this proposition. Right now, the closest liquor store is 15 miles away. Despite the distance, officials said they are not expecting major revenue returns if the vote is passed.

“There may be some sales tax benefit, but I don’t think it’s gonna be huge,” said City Manager Mike Ahrens. “It’s not gonna be an economic boom just for this.”

City leaders said an ordinance has already been passed in anticipation of the measure moving forward. That ordinance sets requirements for locations of liquor stores in predominantly retail and commercial areas.

Election day is Saturday, May 4.