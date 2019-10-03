Much cooler air arrives Monday and will stick around

Our rain chances will be rather slim until a front arrives Sunday night. Nice taste of fall still in the cards for next week. Another front possible late next week.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Thursday was a partly cloudy and hot day around the ArkLaTex. We did see some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop over much of the area. Look for that rain to end tonight. While the chance for rain will stick around for Friday, it looks to be rather slim and confined to the southern half of the area. As of right now, it appears that we will see mainly dry conditions for Saturday and much of Sunday. Look for daytime highs Friday and this weekend to stay well above normal in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will also be above normal in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The big weather change that we have all been waiting for is still scheduled to begin Monday. A strong cold front will move through the area Sunday night. While this front will bring some rain, due to the lack of upper-level support, any issues with severe weather look to be very unlikely. Look for scattered showers and a few t’storms to begin to increase ahead of the front Sunday afternoon. The rain will be most widespread as the front moves through Sunday night. That rain will likely end quickly from north to south Monday as cooler and drier air moves in. Look for daytime highs behind the front to dip into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will dip well into the 50s. As I mentioned yesterday, this will be the coolest air that the ArkLaTex has experienced in the past five months.

Most of next week is looking dry. Some models hint at yet another cold front arrives late in the week. The jury is still out on the timing of that front and exactly how cool the air will be behind it. Check back to this article for a live update this evening at around 9 pm. I will also add the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

