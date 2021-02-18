Multiple crashes bring traffic to a standstill on I-20, please avoid travel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 20 after accumulated ice and snow caused multiple accidents Thursday morning.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and The Louisiana State Police are reporting numerous accidents and stalled vehicles on I-20 and are asking drivers to avoid the interstate if possible.

LADOTD advises motorists to use US 80 for eastbound and westbound traffic. Southbound traffic may use US 71 (or I-49 south of Bert Kouns) to I-10 to continue eastbound or westbound.

Louisiana State Police ask that motorists avoid the following areas in they must travel on I-20:

I-20 Eastbound in Caddo Parish near the city limits of Greenwood at milepost 5

I-20 Eastbound remains closed from the 23-33 (Bossier City to Haughton)

US 80 Eastbound detour route near Hillcrest

I-20 Eastbound in Webster Parish at Goodwill Road

I-20 Eastbound in Bienville Parish at milepost 57 (8 miles east of Minden)

I-20 Both Eastbound and Westbound east of Ruston

I-20 Westbound in Bienville approximately 3 west of Arcadia closed for CMVs but inside lane open for Passenger vehicles

I-49 Northbound near Stonewall

Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta has tweeted that an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-20 on the Louisiana side has traffic backed up near Waskom, Texas. They advise motorists to take an alternate route.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Eastbound traffic on I-20 is backing up into Texas near Waskom due to a vehicle crash just across the state line in Louisiana. Motorists are advised to take alternate route if possible. Get latest road conditions at https://t.co/9RPdJQ2zIV. — Atlanta District PIO (@TxDOTAtlanta) February 18, 2021