Murder trial in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2018 begins Monday in Caddo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection will begin Monday in the murder trial of a Bossier City man accused in Shreveport’s first homicide in 2018.

Bryan Gibson, 37, is accused of 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of 59-year-old Larry Davis inside his southeast Shreveport home.

Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to an assault and battery call at a home on Southfield Road near Albertsons Grocery just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2018.

On their arrival, officers made contact with Gibson, who was standing outside the home. Unaware of Bryant’s alleged involvement in the matter, officers detained him and attempted to contact people inside the home.

Inside the home, officers Davis, who appeared to be suffering a gunshot wound. Davis was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit found a handgun along with other related evidence, that led to Gibson’s arrest.

At the time, police believed a verbal argument between Gibson and Davis led to the shooting.

