NASA mission to save the Earth from future asteroids has ties to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Science tells us that 65-million years ago, an asteroid hit the Earth near the Yucatan Peninsula. It wiped out the dinosaurs which lead to humans inhabiting the Earth. The big question for scientists and science fiction is … what it if were to happen again? We can monitor asteroids but how can we stop them?

We spoke to a NASA engineer with ties to Shreveport to learn about a mission to protect future generations from space rocks.

A planetary defense test is underway to prevent an asteroid from hurtling toward the Earth, especially if it is large enough to make it through the atmosphere and hit the planet. A spacecraft was launched that is heading six million miles away to crash into an asteroid at 15,000 miles per hour with the goal of knocking the asteroid off its course.

“We basically just hit the asteroid as fast as we can, and in doing so, nudge it ever so slightly. Then if it’s done early enough and in the right direction, that could prevent it from hitting Earth in the future,” said Dr. Justin Atchinson, Mission Design Lead for DART.

This is the mission under NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test known as DART.

On November 24, 2021, NASA’s DART mission launched aboard a Space X Falcon Nine Rocket. The spacecraft which is about the size of a golf cart is on its way to smash into a small asteroid to examine what’s called a kinetic impact in order to slightly change the asteroid’s course.

The asteroid does not pose any risk to Earth. So it’s a test mission to study the math and prepare the technology that’s needed to save the planet from future impacts.

“We want to be ready if we do discover one that poses a threat so we’re not caught off guard,” Atchinson said.

Fortunately for us, there are no known asteroids that would hit Earth for at least the next 100 years.

“But every night we discover more. There’s a global array of telescopes that are all looking up and surveying something like a million asteroids right now. There are calculating their orbits and their future trajectories,” Atchinson said.

Dr. Atchinson is an Aerospace Engineer with the John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. He’s the Mission Design Lead for DART. He’s also from Shreveport.

“Went to Stoner Hill, Caddo Middle Magnet, and Caddo Middle High and Caddo Career Center. Then I went to Louisiana Tech in Ruston. From there I went to Cornell University and then the John Hopkins Applied Physics Lab,” Atchinson said.

He said an internship at Louisiana Tech through Northrop Grumman helped inspire him to be a space craft engineer. He became interested in studying asteroids because they reveal the early remnants of how the solar system was formed.

“You had all these bodies colliding and collapsing and creating planets and impacting each other. All the asteroids, the millions of asteroids, are the debris leftover from that. They are made up of different materials and in wild orbits. So it’s exciting to see how they have evolved over time to better understand how our solar system has formed and evolved,” Atchinson said.

He’s a part of a first-ever mission, hitting space pieces of the past to protect our home world.

The reason it’s called the Double Asteroid Redirection test is because the spacecraft will hit the smaller moonlet called Dimorphos that’s in a binary system orbiting the larger asteroid called Didymos.

DART will arrive for impact on the asteroid in late 2022 becoming the first mission ever to deflect an asteroid.

Later this decade NASA is launching a space-based telescope to discover more asteroids that could be hiding from us.