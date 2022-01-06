Natchitoches man arrested for drunkenly shooting at New Year’s revelers

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man was arrested for drunkenly shooting at revelers setting off fireworks in a parking lot ahead of the New Year’s holiday.

An investigation after an argument in the parking lot of Basic Health and Fitness on December 30 has led to the arrest of 48-year-old Kyle Tanner. According to police, there was an emergency call just before 10:00 p.m. when a group of revelers say they heard two gunshots ricochet near them.

The group argued with a man in the parking lot, then there were more shots fired as he drove away.

Tanner is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, disturbing the peace by public intoxication, and obstruction of justice.