Natchitoches Parish sheriff injured in farm accident Friday

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff is recovering from injuries he received in a farming incident on Friday according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday morning, NPSO Sheriff Victor Jones Jr. received serious injuries to three fingers while preparing some hay bailing equipment for a farming operation in south Natchitoches Parish.

Jones was transported by family members to Rapides Regional Medical Center where he remained overnight, had surgery this morning and was released early this afternoon.

The sheriff said he’s is grateful for the prayers and concerns from the citizens of Natchitoches Parish, and he’s hoping to be back in the office in a couple of days.

