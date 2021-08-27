Natchitoches prepares for Hurricane Ida

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KTAL) – The Natchitoches Parish school board said schools will reopen on Tuesday

They’ll be monitoring weather updates closely throughout the weekend.

Mayor Ronnie Williams asks people in the city to avoid stock piling supplies so everyone has a chance to get what they need in case they have to shelter in place.

“We’re ready. We’re prepared. We’ve encourage residents to get essential items in case they have to live without power. So i think we’ve the best we can in short time,” said Mayor Ronnie Williams, Natchitoches (D).

People can pick up sandbags at Natchitoches Public Works this weekend.

Louisiana State Police are standing by for the storm and say they’re ready to help.

“The state police are going to be out patrolling the highways like we always do. We’re going to be looking for stranded motorists. We’ll be looking to help out any way we can. Just to ensure nobody is in danger while they traveling evacuating from down south,” said Jonathan Odom, Louisiana State Troop G.

If you become stranded call police who will direct Louisiana State Troopers your way.