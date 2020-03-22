Natchitoches promotes a shop local campaign to help business during the coronavirus pandemic

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Business owners in downtown Natchitoches are feeling the effects financially because of the Coronavirus pandemic. So the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a shop local campaign to help sustain the local economy.

The Chamber said people are thankfully heeding the concerns and staying home to prevent the spread, but local businesses have seen a lot less customers as a result.

One shop owner said it’s never been this bad in her 15 years of operation.

“I’m trying to keep my employees working because that’s their source of income and I’m not sure how we’re going to survive,” said Kym Habig, Cane River Kitchenware.

She said they are doing their part to prevent the spread by changing their store hours and offering to deliver.

The Chamber has partnered with Historic District Business Association, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Main Street Program, and Cane River National Heritage Area.

The Chamber also encourages you to post about shopping local on social media to help promote the campaign. They ask patrons to take the Go Natchitoches Pledge and use the hash tags #gonatchitoches and #golocal.

