Natchitoches residents being urged to conserve water

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches is urging residents to conserve water to reduce the strain on the water system.

“The strain that has been placed on the Natchitoches Water System cannot recoup if we do not ask our customers to do their part in conserving water at this time,” Utility Director, Matt Anderson said in a statement Thursday.

The City says customers should be aware that the water pressure will remain low or possibly zero for several days.

You should boil your water for one full minute before consuming it. If you do have water at this time, conserve it, and be prepared to shut it off if you experience leaking or busted pipes.