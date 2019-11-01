All girls college no longer kicking out transgender students

(WSLS/NBC NEWS) – A private women’s university in Virginia has announced a new policy for transgender students.

Under the new guidelines at Hollins University, enrolled students who transition from female to male will no longer be required to transfer to another institution and can remain enrolled to earn their degree.

As for applicants transitioning from male to female, they no longer have to complete a full surgical transition before being eligible for admission.

The chairwoman of the board of trustees says the changes recognize gender plurality while maintaining the university’s identity as a women’s college.

Read more about her story here.